Etherland Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Etherland has a total market cap of $138,330.42 and $39.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherland has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

About Etherland

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

