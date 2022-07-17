Everest (ID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,072.00

Everest (ID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Everest has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $64,072.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

