Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,185 shares during the period. Everi accounts for about 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.81% of Everi worth $34,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

