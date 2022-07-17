EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of EVI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

