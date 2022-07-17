Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.60.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

