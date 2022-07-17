Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($26.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.