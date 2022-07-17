Exeedme Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167,080.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $167,080.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

