Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.