extraDNA Market Cap Tops $103,270.11 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $103,270.11 and approximately $34,975.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

