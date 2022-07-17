Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($255.00) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.30.

NYSE RACE opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day moving average of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

