Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Cut by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,730 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,658,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,052.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 533,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 508,357 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBND opened at $46.99 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

