Financial Comparison: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) versus Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeqLL and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SeqLL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bruker 1 2 1 0 2.00

SeqLL presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.18%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Bruker.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 51.44 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Bruker $2.42 billion 3.84 $277.10 million $1.86 33.40

This table compares SeqLL and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A Bruker 11.47% 31.16% 9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bruker beats SeqLL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

(Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. Bruker Corporation has a collaboration with Newomics Inc. on a LC-MS platform for drug discovery. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.