Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $27.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

