Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

