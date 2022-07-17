Financial Strategies Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

