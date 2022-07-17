Financial Strategies Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.