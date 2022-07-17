Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,031.6% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

