Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 4.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SLYV opened at $72.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.