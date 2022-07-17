FirmaChain Price Reaches $0.0588 on Exchanges (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $3.13 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
FirmaChain Coin Profile
FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 642,530,949 coins and its circulating supply is 488,655,968 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FirmaChain
