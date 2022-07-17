First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $353.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.