First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Decreased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 157,463 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.31 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.