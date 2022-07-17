First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.16. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that First United will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

