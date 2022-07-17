Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.85.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.