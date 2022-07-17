Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,805,994 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.