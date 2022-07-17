Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $120.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.05.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,994. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

