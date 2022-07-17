flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

FNNTF remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $139.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €39.00 ($39.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Stories

