Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the June 15th total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. 269,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,139. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. DNB Markets cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

