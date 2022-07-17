Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.34 on Major Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.69 or 1.00030773 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009017 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003412 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile
Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.
Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.
