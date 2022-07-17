Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the June 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS FLOOF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Flower One has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
