Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the June 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flower One Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLOOF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Flower One has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Flower One alerts:

About Flower One

(Get Rating)

See Also

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.