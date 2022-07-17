Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.68. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

