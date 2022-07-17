Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.68. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Insider Activity

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

