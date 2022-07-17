Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

