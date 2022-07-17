Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

