Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $982,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

