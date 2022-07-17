Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

GS stock opened at $293.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

