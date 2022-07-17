Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $246,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.