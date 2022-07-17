Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

