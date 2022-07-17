Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 176 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Boeing stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

