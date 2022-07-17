Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,895 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

