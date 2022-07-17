ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE FORG opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

