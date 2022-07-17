Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

FMTX stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

