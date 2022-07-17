Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,525 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

