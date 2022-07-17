Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

