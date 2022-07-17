Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $12.55 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masimo by 76.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $127.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.24. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

