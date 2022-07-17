Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Up 4.0 %

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.12.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

