ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (FOR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $14.40 million and $8.88 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

