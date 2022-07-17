FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 39,615 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9,003.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

