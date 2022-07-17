FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4,752.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

