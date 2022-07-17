FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 871.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XEL opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

