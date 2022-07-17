FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.04) to £110 ($130.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of -210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

