FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

